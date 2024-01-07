The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) are underdogs (by 3.5 points) to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Belmont vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins Betting Records & Stats

Belmont has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 155.5 points.

The average over/under for Belmont's outings this season is 158.5, 3.0 more points than this game's point total.

Belmont is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

Drake has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-7-0 mark of Belmont.

Belmont vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 4 30.8% 79.4 159.2 67.2 145.9 144.9 Belmont 6 54.5% 79.8 159.2 78.7 145.9 157.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

The Bruins average 12.6 more points per game (79.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (67.2).

When it scores more than 67.2 points, Belmont is 4-7 against the spread and 9-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Belmont vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 6-7-0 4-7 7-6-0 Belmont 4-7-0 1-3 5-6-0

Belmont vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Belmont 14-1 Home Record 12-2 6-6 Away Record 7-7 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.