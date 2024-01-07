The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) will welcome in the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Drake vs. Belmont matchup in this article.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Belmont vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Belmont vs. Drake Betting Trends

Belmont has covered four times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Bruins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Drake has covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Belmont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Belmont, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (89th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (165th).

The Bruins have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

Belmont's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

