The Belmont Bruins (9-5, 2-1 MVC) aim to extend a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Drake Bulldogs (12-2, 3-0 MVC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Belmont is 8-2 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Bruins are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 259th.

The Bruins' 79.8 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Belmont has put together a 9-4 record in games it scores more than 67.2 points.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Belmont is scoring 2.6 more points per game at home (81) than away (78.4).

At home, the Bruins give up 71 points per game. Away, they concede 83.6.

At home, Belmont drains 7.2 trifectas per game, 1.7 fewer than it averages on the road (8.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.6%) than away (36.7%) too.

Belmont Upcoming Schedule