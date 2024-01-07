Which basketball team is on top of the ASUN? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Stetson

Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 22-6

10-6 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: W 71-55 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Lipscomb

Current Record: 10-7 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-7 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 177th

177th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 81-70 vs Bellarmine

Next Game

Opponent: Austin Peay

Austin Peay Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Austin Peay

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 17-11

8-9 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: L 69-59 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lipscomb

@ Lipscomb Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 233rd

233rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th

106th Last Game: W 69-59 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. North Alabama

Current Record: 6-9 | Projected Record: 9-19

6-9 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: L 84-81 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-13

10-5 | 14-13 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 324th

324th Last Game: W 80-77 vs Queens

Next Game

Opponent: Stetson

Stetson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bellarmine

Current Record: 4-13 | Projected Record: 7-21

4-13 | 7-21 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: L 81-70 vs Lipscomb

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Alabama

@ North Alabama Game Time: 8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12

8:45 PM ET on Friday, January 12 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Florida

Current Record: 8-9 | Projected Record: 11-17

8-9 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: W 78-58 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville

Jacksonville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. FGCU

Current Record: 7-10 | Projected Record: 8-20

7-10 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 78-58 vs North Florida

Next Game

Opponent: @ Queens

@ Queens Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Queens

Current Record: 6-10 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-10 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 286th

286th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: L 80-77 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: FGCU

FGCU Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Jacksonville

Current Record: 9-7 | Projected Record: 12-15

9-7 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: L 71-55 vs Stetson

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Florida

@ North Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 5-12 | Projected Record: 3-27

5-12 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th

305th Last Game: W 84-81 vs North Alabama

Next Game