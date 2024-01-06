Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Whites Creek High School vs. Barren County High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Barren County High School will host Whites Creek High School on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM CT.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whites Creek vs. Barren County Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Barren County Games Today
Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Davidson County Games Today
TBD at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Nashville at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: AA - Middle Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodpasture Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.