Saturday's SEC schedule will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Alabama has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 10 out of the Crimson Tide's 13 games this season have hit the over.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (220th).

The Commodores were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +20000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

