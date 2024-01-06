Vanderbilt vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's SEC schedule will see the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-13.5)
|157.5
|-1200
|+725
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|158.5
|-1400
|+800
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Commodores have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Alabama has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 10 out of the Crimson Tide's 13 games this season have hit the over.
Vanderbilt Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (220th).
- The Commodores were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- With odds of +20000, Vanderbilt has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.
