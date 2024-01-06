The Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) are traveling to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Memorial Gymnasium, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores are shooting 40% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 43.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Commodores are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 45th.

The Commodores' 68.5 points per game are 7.3 fewer points than the 75.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

Vanderbilt is 1-1 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Commodores gave up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (78.9).

At home, Vanderbilt knocked down 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%) as well.

