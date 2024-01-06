Saturday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-0 SEC) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (5-8, 0-0 SEC) at 3:30 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 86-69 victory, heavily favoring Alabama.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 86, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-16.9)

Alabama (-16.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.1

Vanderbilt is 5-8-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Commodores have a 4-9-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 9-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Vanderbilt has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in the past 10 games. Alabama has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores average 68.5 points per game (308th in college basketball) while allowing 71 per outing (170th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Vanderbilt grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) compared to the 35.4 of its opponents.

Vanderbilt makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (320th in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

The Commodores rank 274th in college basketball by averaging 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 278th in college basketball, allowing 94 points per 100 possessions.

Vanderbilt forces 10.7 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball action).

