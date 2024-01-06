Will Tennessee be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Tennessee's complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-0 NR NR 75

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee's best wins

Against the Oklahoma Sooners, a top 100 team in the RPI, Tennessee picked up its best win of the season on November 25, a 76-73 victory. Jasmine Powell led the offense versus Oklahoma, dropping 19 points. Second on the team was Jewel Spear with 16 points.

Next best wins

87-69 at home over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on January 7

75-67 on the road over Auburn (No. 88/RPI) on January 4

90-55 on the road over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on December 31

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 167/RPI) on November 19

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Tennessee has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

The Volunteers have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Tennessee has to overcome the 20th-most difficult schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Of the Volunteers' 14 remaining games this year, one are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records over .500.

Tennessee's upcoming schedule includes three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gators Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.