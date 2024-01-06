Will Tennessee be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Tennessee's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Tennessee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 1-0 5 5 3

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee's best wins

Tennessee beat the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini in an 86-79 win on December 9. It was its best win of the season. Dalton Knecht posted a team-best 21 points with four rebounds and one assist in the game against Illinois.

Next best wins

80-70 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 10

90-64 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 6

73-56 over Syracuse (No. 19/RPI) on November 20

87-66 at home over George Mason (No. 45/RPI) on December 5

79-70 over NC State (No. 62/RPI) on December 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Tennessee is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the second-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Volunteers have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Tennessee has to deal with the ninth-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Volunteers have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have nine upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Glancing at Tennessee's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tennessee games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.