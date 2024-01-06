The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Indiana -3.5 140.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

The average over/under for Tennessee Tech's matchups this season is 148.1, 7.6 more points than this game's total.

Tennessee Tech is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee Tech has come away with two wins in the 12 contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Golden Eagles have a record of 1-9, a 10% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Tennessee Tech has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Indiana 5 41.7% 67.3 137.7 71.2 149 143.5 Tennessee Tech 7 53.8% 70.4 137.7 77.8 149 143.7

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score just 0.8 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Screaming Eagles give up (71.2).

Tennessee Tech has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-4 overall record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Indiana 7-5-0 0-0 4-8-0 Tennessee Tech 6-7-0 5-5 7-6-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits

Southern Indiana Tennessee Tech 4-3 Home Record 4-4 1-8 Away Record 1-7 2-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.4 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 3-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-3-0

