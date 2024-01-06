The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.7% the Screaming Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is scoring 14.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (63.4).
  • At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 77.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are away (78).
  • At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 8.1 treys per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (28.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Little Rock L 81-75 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 UT Martin L 81-73 Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 @ Morehead State L 82-57 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
1/13/2024 Southeast Missouri State - Hooper Eblen Arena
1/18/2024 @ Tennessee State - Gentry Complex

