The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) will try to end a four-game losing streak when visiting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.5% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.7% the Screaming Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Tennessee Tech has compiled a 5-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 363rd.

The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.4 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Tennessee Tech is scoring 14.0 more points per game at home (77.4) than away (63.4).

At home the Golden Eagles are conceding 77.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are away (78).

At home, Tennessee Tech sinks 8.1 treys per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (28.8%).

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule