Can we expect Tennessee Tech to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Tennessee Tech ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 286

Tennessee Tech's best wins

Against the Morehead State Eagles on January 4, Tennessee Tech picked up its signature win of the season, which was a 79-56 road victory. In the win over Morehead State, Reagan Hurst dropped a team-high 13 points. Peyton Carter contributed 13 points.

Next best wins

65-59 over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on November 25

77-59 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 318/RPI) on December 18

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on December 21

Tennessee Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Schedule insights

Tennessee Tech has been handed the 244th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles have 14 games left this season, including 11 against teams with worse records, and three against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing TTU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Tennessee Tech's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

