The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 63.8 the Eagles give up.
  • Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Morehead State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.
  • The Eagles put up 65.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68 the Tigers give up.
  • When Morehead State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-1.
  • Tennessee State has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Eagles are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (41.8%).

Tennessee State Leaders

  • Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%
  • Sanaa' St. Andre: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
  • Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
  • Eboni Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Aaniya Webb: 5.2 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)

Tennessee State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 UT Martin L 75-69 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 Little Rock W 83-78 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 @ Southern Indiana L 78-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
1/6/2024 @ Morehead State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/13/2024 Lindenwood (MO) - Gentry Complex
1/18/2024 Tennessee Tech - Gentry Complex

