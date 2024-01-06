How to Watch the Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-9) will attempt to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 56.9 points per game are 6.9 fewer points than the 63.8 the Eagles give up.
- Tennessee State is 2-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Morehead State has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.9 points.
- The Eagles put up 65.5 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68 the Tigers give up.
- When Morehead State scores more than 68 points, it is 3-1.
- Tennessee State has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.
- The Eagles are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (41.8%).
Tennessee State Leaders
- Caitlin Anderson: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%
- Sanaa' St. Andre: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (7-for-31)
- Zyion Shannon: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 13.6 3PT% (3-for-22)
- Eboni Williams: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Aaniya Webb: 5.2 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (8-for-48)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|UT Martin
|L 75-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/30/2023
|Little Rock
|W 83-78
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|L 78-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|1/13/2024
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Gentry Complex
|1/18/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Gentry Complex
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.