The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -9.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

Tennessee State's games this year have had a 150.4-point total on average, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Tennessee State is only 2-9-0 against the spread this season.

Morehead State's .727 ATS win percentage (8-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Tennessee State's .182 mark (2-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 4 36.4% 78.6 155.5 63 136.5 137.9 Tennessee State 7 63.6% 76.9 155.5 73.5 136.5 148.8

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

Against the spread in OVC action, the Eagles were 13-6-0 last year.

The Tigers' 76.9 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 63 the Eagles give up.

Tennessee State has put together a 2-7 ATS record and an 8-6 overall record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 8-3-0 1-0 7-4-0 Tennessee State 2-9-0 0-3 6-5-0

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Tennessee State 7-0 Home Record 6-1 4-4 Away Record 1-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 0-6-0 90.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

