If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Tennessee State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Tennessee State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-9 1-3 NR NR 289

Tennessee State's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Tennessee State defeated the Austin Peay Governors at home on December 2. The final score was 69-65. That signature win over Austin Peay included a team-best 18 points from Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.. Christian Brown, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

75-65 on the road over Portland (No. 246/RPI) on November 15

91-77 over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on November 25

90-82 at home over Little Rock (No. 321/RPI) on December 30

Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have four losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Tennessee State is playing the 284th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

As far as the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams above .500.

Tennessee St's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: Tennessee State Tigers vs. Lindenwood Lions

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Lindenwood Lions Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

