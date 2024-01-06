The Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) will try to end a five-game road losing skid at the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Tennessee State matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Morehead State (-9.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Morehead State (-8.5) 143.5 -600 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Betting Trends

Tennessee State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

Morehead State has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, eight out of the Eagles' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.