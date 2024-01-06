The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Tennessee State has put together an 8-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 10th.

The Tigers score an average of 76.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than the 63 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 63 points, Tennessee State is 8-6.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee State scores 85.3 points per game at home, and 69.1 away.

At home, the Tigers give up 69.4 points per game. On the road, they give up 79.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee State drains fewer 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule