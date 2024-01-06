Saturday's contest at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has the Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) squaring off against the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-68 win, as our model heavily favors Morehead State.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Tennessee State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 78, Tennessee State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Morehead State

Computer Predicted Spread: Morehead State (-10.7)

Morehead State (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Morehead State has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee State is 2-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 7-4-0 and the Tigers are 6-5-0. In the last 10 games, Morehead State is 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Tennessee State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (posting 76.9 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and giving up 73.5 per contest, 238th in college basketball) and have a +55 scoring differential.

Tennessee State is 186th in the nation at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.7 its opponents average.

Tennessee State makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (194th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.1%.

Tennessee State has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.1 per game (212th in college basketball) while forcing 13.8 (63rd in college basketball).

