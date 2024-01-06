Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|138.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-11.5)
|139.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- Tennessee has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- A total of six out of the Volunteers' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Ole Miss is 7-6-0 ATS this year.
- In the Rebels' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- Tennessee's national championship odds (+2200) place it ninth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 12th-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have experienced the 44th-biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the beginning to +2200.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Ole Miss Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +11000
- The Rebels were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +11000, which is the 22nd-biggest change in the country.
- Ole Miss' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.9%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.