The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Rebels allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.

The Volunteers record 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.

Tennessee has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 67.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last year at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.1).

The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (63.7).

When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.

