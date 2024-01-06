How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.
- The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.
- When Tennessee totals more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).
- The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).
- Tennessee averaged 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% away from home.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
