The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.

In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.

When Tennessee totals more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).

The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).

Tennessee averaged 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% away from home.

