The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rebels have taken 13 games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SECN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
  • In games Tennessee shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 228th.
  • The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 10 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).
  • The Volunteers ceded 53.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).
  • Tennessee averaged 7.6 threes per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% away from home.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State W 65-46 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State W 87-50 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/10/2024 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/13/2024 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum

