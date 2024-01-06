How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup against the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Kentucky vs Florida (12:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Auburn vs Arkansas (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Alabama vs Vanderbilt (3:30 PM ET | January 6)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have made.
- Tennessee has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 74th.
- The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 67.8 the Rebels give up.
- Tennessee is 9-1 when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- The Volunteers gave up 53.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.7 on the road.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse in home games last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.0% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.6% mark on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.