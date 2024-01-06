How to Watch Tennessee vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-1 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.
- Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 225th.
- The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).
- When Tennessee puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tennessee played better when playing at home last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).
- In terms of total threes made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 65-46
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|W 87-50
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.