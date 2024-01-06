The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-0 SEC) bring a six-game win streak into a home contest with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-1 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Rebels' opponents have knocked down.

Tennessee is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 225th.

The 77.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 10 more points than the Rebels give up (67.8).

When Tennessee puts up more than 67.8 points, it is 9-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee played better when playing at home last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.

At home, the Volunteers ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (53.3) than in away games (63.7).

In terms of total threes made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% mark in away games.

