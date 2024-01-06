Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-67 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Ole Miss is projected to cover the point spread (11.5) against Tennessee. The two teams are expected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point Total: 143.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (+11.5)



Ole Miss (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams combine to score 155.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 77.8 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (37th in college basketball). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Tennessee records 39.2 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Tennessee makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (178th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 29% rate.

The Volunteers put up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while giving up 80.8 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.