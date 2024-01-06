Saturday's contest between the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.4)

Tennessee (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game with a +176 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (115th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (38th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 39.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 75th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.5 per outing.

Tennessee hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Volunteers rank 123rd in college basketball with 97.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in college basketball defensively with 80.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (77th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (108th in college basketball).

