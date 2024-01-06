Saturday's contest that pits the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) versus the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-67 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.6)

Tennessee (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the past 10 games. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball and are giving up 64.3 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.

The 39.2 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 75th in college basketball, and are 4.7 more than the 34.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Tennessee connects on 8.5 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 33.8% rate (174th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 29.0% rate.

The Volunteers put up 97.8 points per 100 possessions (123rd in college basketball), while allowing 80.8 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 2.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.9 (108th in college basketball).

