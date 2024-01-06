Saturday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) matching up with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-67 victory, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

The game has no line set.

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Ole Miss 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-10.6)

Tennessee (-10.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Tennessee and Ole Miss are 6-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Volunteers and the Rebels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Over the last 10 contests, Tennessee has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ole Miss has gone 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 matches.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (39th in college basketball).

Tennessee records 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while conceding 34.5 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Tennessee makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (86th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (172nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29%.

The Volunteers' 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 124th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

Tennessee has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.9 (113th in college basketball).

