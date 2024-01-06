Sumner County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sumner County, Tennessee today? We have the information here.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brentwood Academy at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- Conference: AA - Middle Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
