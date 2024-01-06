High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tennessee High School at Gate City High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 6

7:45 PM ET on January 6 Location: Gate City, VA

Gate City, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Catholic High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy