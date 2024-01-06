The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) will host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO to see the Stars meet the Predators.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Predators vs Stars Additional Info

Predators vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Predators have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 39 19 24 43 44 29 61.5% Ryan O'Reilly 39 15 18 33 14 36 52.4% Roman Josi 39 8 23 31 28 10 - Gustav Nyquist 39 9 21 30 20 10 47.1% Colton Sissons 39 12 9 21 11 16 50.7%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 14th in goals against, allowing 115 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Stars' 133 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fifth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players