The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 0-0 SEC) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (13-0, 0-0 SEC), who have won 13 straight. It starts at 6:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 46.4% from the field, 9.2% higher than the 37.2% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Ole Miss has a 12-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 228th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 77th.

The Rebels score an average of 77.4 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 64.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

Ole Miss is 13-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (65.8).

At home, the Rebels conceded 67.5 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.8.

At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than away (27.1%).

