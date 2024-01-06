How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall, airing at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- Ohio State has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buckeyes sit at 66th.
- The 79.1 points per game the Buckeyes average are just 4.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).
- When Ohio State scores more than 74.3 points, it is 10-1.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers have shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
- Indiana is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
- The Hoosiers put up 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 8-2.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Ohio State averaged 6.6 more points per game (74.7) than it did on the road (68.1).
- At home, the Buckeyes allowed 13.3 fewer points per game (63) than away from home (76.3).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Ohio State performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 6.7 per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 35.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.5% mark in away games.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (80.1) than on the road (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers allowed 6.8 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (72.2).
- Indiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (4.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
