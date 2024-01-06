NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche take the ice for one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.
How to watch all the games in the NHL today is included here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|NHL Network,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,ALT,BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,NESN,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSG-B,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|NHL Network,MSG 2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSOH,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSMW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,BSSW,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|New York Islanders at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+,MSGSN,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
