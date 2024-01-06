MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Illinois State Redbirds versus the Murray State Racers is one of six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule that has a MVC team on the court.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UIC Flames at Missouri State Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Indiana State Sycamores at Northern Iowa Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Bradley Braves at Belmont Bruins
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Evansville Purple Aces at Drake Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Illinois State Redbirds at Murray State Racers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|Valparaiso Beacons at Southern Illinois Salukis
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
