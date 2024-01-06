Montgomery County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.