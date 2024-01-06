When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Middle Tennessee be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-0 NR NR 89

Middle Tennessee's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 6, Middle Tennessee beat the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 75 in the RPI) by a score of 73-62. Jalynn Gregory, in that signature win, tallied a team-leading 22 points with five rebounds and three assists. Anastasiia Boldyreva also played a role with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 108/RPI) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 178/RPI) on November 19

72-47 at home over SFA (No. 195/RPI) on December 17

64-57 over Memphis (No. 198/RPI) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 198/RPI) on November 6

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 2-2 -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Raiders have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Middle Tennessee is facing the 110th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have four games versus teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

MTSU has 16 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

