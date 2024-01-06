Will Middle Tennessee be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Middle Tennessee's full tournament resume.

How Middle Tennessee ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 300

Middle Tennessee's best wins

Middle Tennessee's signature victory this season came against the Missouri State Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 147) in the RPI. Middle Tennessee secured the 77-73 in overtime win at home on December 5. Elias King compiled a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and one assist in the game versus Missouri State.

Next best wins

67-62 at home over SFA (No. 194/RPI) on November 9

74-57 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 204/RPI) on November 6

63-59 over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on November 26

Middle Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-4

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Middle Tennessee is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

The Blue Raiders have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Middle Tennessee gets the 148th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Blue Raiders have 16 games left this season, including two against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records over .500.

Of MTSU's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Middle Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

