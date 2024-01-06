If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Memphis and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000

+6000

How Memphis ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 2-0 15 15 9

Memphis' best wins

Memphis registered its best win of the season on December 16, when it took down the Clemson Tigers, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-77. David Jones, as the top point-getter in the victory over Clemson, compiled 22 points, while Jahvon Quinerly was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

77-54 at home over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on December 19

71-67 over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on November 22

81-75 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on December 10

84-79 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 23

62-59 at home over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on January 7

Memphis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Memphis has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Memphis has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Memphis is facing the 28th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Memphis has 16 games remaining this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Memphis' next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

