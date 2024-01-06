2024 NCAA Bracketology: Memphis March Madness Odds | January 8
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Memphis and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +5000
How Memphis ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|2-0
|15
|15
|9
Memphis' best wins
Memphis registered its best win of the season on December 16, when it took down the Clemson Tigers, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 79-77. David Jones, as the top point-getter in the victory over Clemson, compiled 22 points, while Jahvon Quinerly was second on the squad with 17.
Next best wins
- 77-54 at home over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on December 19
- 71-67 over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on November 22
- 81-75 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on December 10
- 84-79 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 23
- 62-59 at home over SMU (No. 114/RPI) on January 7
Memphis' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Memphis has two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.
- Based on the RPI, the Tigers have two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, Memphis has six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Memphis is facing the 28th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 16 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Memphis has 16 games remaining this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Memphis' next game
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
