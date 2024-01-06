Will Lipscomb be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Lipscomb's complete tournament resume.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-7 1-1 NR NR 155

Lipscomb's best wins

Lipscomb's best win this season came in a 78-75 victory on December 30 over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. Will Pruitt was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Florida State, posting 24 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

86-75 over UNC Asheville (No. 144/RPI) on November 24

85-78 over Wofford (No. 207/RPI) on November 26

82-68 at home over Chattanooga (No. 221/RPI) on November 29

81-70 on the road over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on January 6

78-71 at home over Tennessee State (No. 289/RPI) on December 10

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bisons are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bisons are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Lipscomb faces the 257th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bisons' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and three games against teams with records north of .500.

Lipscomb's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Austin Peay Governors

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

