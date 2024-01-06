Saturday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (8-6) and Bellarmine Knights (5-8) at Allen Arena has a projected final score of 75-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Lipscomb, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last game on Thursday, the Bisons secured a 64-59 victory over Eastern Kentucky.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 75, Bellarmine 60

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Bisons captured their best win of the season, a 68-45 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 171) in our computer rankings.

The Bisons have three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Lipscomb is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 171) on November 30

64-59 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 176) on January 4

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 240) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 329) on November 27

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 333) on November 17

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 12.2 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

12.2 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Blythe Pearson: 10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (34-for-94)

10.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.4 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (34-for-94) Aleah Sorrentino: 11.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%

11.9 PTS, 49.6 FG% Claira McGowan: 10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55)

10.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (20-for-55) Molly Heard: 10.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (12-for-43)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons average 68.1 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (188th in college basketball). They have a +52 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

In home games, the Bisons are averaging 10.7 more points per game (74.2) than they are in road games (63.5).

Lipscomb is surrendering 65.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 63.4.

