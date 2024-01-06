The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Bellarmine Moneyline FanDuel Lipscomb (-2.5) 147.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Betting Trends

Lipscomb has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, seven out of the Bisons' 15 games have hit the over.

Bellarmine is 4-10-1 ATS this year.

A total of eight Knights games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.