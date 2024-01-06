The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) hope to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (44.8%).

Lipscomb is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.

The Bisons score an average of 80.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 73.6 the Knights give up to opponents.

Lipscomb is 9-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.1 more points per game at home (96) than away (71.9).

In 2023-24 the Bisons are conceding 5.2 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (75).

Lipscomb makes more 3-pointers at home (11.4 per game) than away (9.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule