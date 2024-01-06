How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) hope to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
- Lipscomb is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.
- The Bisons score an average of 80.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 73.6 the Knights give up to opponents.
- Lipscomb is 9-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.1 more points per game at home (96) than away (71.9).
- In 2023-24 the Bisons are conceding 5.2 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (75).
- Lipscomb makes more 3-pointers at home (11.4 per game) than away (9.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (34.4%).
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|W 101-55
|Allen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 78-75
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|L 80-72
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
|1/13/2024
|Austin Peay
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/18/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Allen Arena
