The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) hope to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Bellarmine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

  • The Bisons' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Knights have given up to their opponents (44.8%).
  • Lipscomb is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Bisons are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 338th.
  • The Bisons score an average of 80.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 73.6 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • Lipscomb is 9-0 when it scores more than 73.6 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Lipscomb is averaging 24.1 more points per game at home (96) than away (71.9).
  • In 2023-24 the Bisons are conceding 5.2 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than away (75).
  • Lipscomb makes more 3-pointers at home (11.4 per game) than away (9.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.6%) than on the road (34.4%).

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Bryan W 101-55 Allen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Florida State W 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky L 80-72 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall
1/13/2024 Austin Peay - Allen Arena
1/18/2024 Central Arkansas - Allen Arena

