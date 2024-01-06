We have high school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Knoxville Catholic High School at Cocke County High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6

1:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Newport, TN

Newport, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Powell High School at Jefferson County High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6

5:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Dandridge, TN

Dandridge, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Knoxville Catholic High School at Tri-Cities Christian Academy