The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Buckeyes have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Indiana has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.

The 75.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 10.5 more points than the Buckeyes give up (65.4).

Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

This season, Ohio State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes rank 52nd.

The Buckeyes put up only 4.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Hoosiers allow (74.3).

When Ohio State allows fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana posted 80.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.5).

In home games, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than on the road (72.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Indiana fared better when playing at home last season, draining 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.6 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ohio State scored 74.7 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.

The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.

Ohio State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.7 per game) than on the road (6.3) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall 12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall 1/3/2024 @ Nebraska L 86-70 Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena 1/12/2024 Minnesota - Assembly Hall

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule