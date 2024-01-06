The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home contest versus the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Florida Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gators have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.9% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have made.
  • Florida has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Gators sit at first.
  • The Gators average 86.3 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 73.4 the Wildcats allow.
  • When Florida totals more than 73.4 points, it is 9-1.

Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
  • This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
  • The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up.
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 86.3 points, it is 9-1.

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Florida put up 11 more points per game (75.9) than it did in away games (64.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Gators ceded 67.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.9.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Florida fared better at home last season, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 25.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Kentucky averaged seven more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (71.4).
  • The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (70.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Kentucky drained fewer triples away (5.7 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Michigan W 106-101 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Grambling W 96-57 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
12/30/2023 Quinnipiac W 97-72 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/6/2024 Kentucky - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/10/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/13/2024 Arkansas - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 North Carolina W 87-83 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 @ Louisville W 95-76 KFC Yum! Center
12/29/2023 Illinois State W 96-70 Rupp Arena
1/6/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/9/2024 Missouri - Rupp Arena
1/13/2024 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

