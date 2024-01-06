The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) are 7.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game home win streak when they square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -7.5 140.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The average over/under for East Tennessee State's matchups this season is 140.6, 0.1 more points than this game's total.

East Tennessee State has gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.

UNC Greensboro (4-7-0 ATS) has covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 21.9% less often than East Tennessee State (7-5-0) this year.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 7 63.6% 78.6 151.4 69.9 137.7 143.5 East Tennessee State 7 58.3% 72.8 151.4 67.8 137.7 139.7

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Spartans were 11-8-0 against the spread last season in SoCon play.

The Buccaneers put up only 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (69.9).

East Tennessee State is 5-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 69.9 points.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 4-7-0 1-2 7-4-0 East Tennessee State 7-5-0 2-2 7-5-0

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits

UNC Greensboro East Tennessee State 6-0 Home Record 6-0 1-4 Away Record 2-5 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 94.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 62.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-4-0

