The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-7.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-7.5) 140.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

East Tennessee State has compiled a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

UNC Greensboro has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the Spartans' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.