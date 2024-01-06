How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
East Tennessee State Stats Insights
- East Tennessee State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 196th.
- The Buccaneers put up only 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (69.9).
- When it scores more than 69.9 points, East Tennessee State is 8-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 East Tennessee State is scoring 11.9 more points per game at home (78.5) than on the road (66.6).
- The Buccaneers are conceding fewer points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (73.3).
- At home, East Tennessee State drains 7.7 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.2%) than away (29.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Utah State
|L 80-65
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/29/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 86-70
|Minges Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Mercer
|W 80-69
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|Western Carolina
|-
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.