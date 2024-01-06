The UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

East Tennessee State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 196th.

The Buccaneers put up only 2.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans give up to opponents (69.9).

When it scores more than 69.9 points, East Tennessee State is 8-2.

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 East Tennessee State is scoring 11.9 more points per game at home (78.5) than on the road (66.6).

The Buccaneers are conceding fewer points at home (60.8 per game) than on the road (73.3).

At home, East Tennessee State drains 7.7 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (28.2%) than away (29.2%).

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule