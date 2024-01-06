Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at Greensboro Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with UNC Greensboro coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 72, East Tennessee State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-0.9)

UNC Greensboro (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

UNC Greensboro has gone 4-7-0 against the spread, while East Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 7-4-0 and the Buccaneers are 7-5-0. UNC Greensboro is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while East Tennessee State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 72.8 points per game (236th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per outing (104th in college basketball). They have a +70 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.0 points per game.

East Tennessee State averages 40.4 rebounds per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 38.6 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

East Tennessee State knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball) while shooting 29.8% from deep (317th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 29.0%.

East Tennessee State has won the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.5 (156th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (113th in college basketball).

